Keybanc Maintains Herc Holdings (HRI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is $176.20. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $269.85. The average price target represents an increase of 72.50% from its latest reported closing price of $102.15.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is $3,310MM, an increase of 20.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 32.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 87.31% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 20.75% over the last quarter.

RYMKX - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Class H holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 18.58% over the last quarter.

VFVA - Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 379.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 75.05% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRI is 0.31%, an increase of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 34,504K shares. The put/call ratio of HRI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Herc Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Herc Holdings's classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. The Company's equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, its industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and its ProContractor professional grade tools. Herc Holdings's product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip ouritsrevenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to 'Herc Holdings' or the 'Company' in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

