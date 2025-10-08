Keybanc Maintains Health Catalyst (HCAT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Health Catalyst (NasdaqGS:HCAT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.76% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Health Catalyst is $4.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 62.76% from its latest reported closing price of $2.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Health Catalyst is 375MM, an increase of 18.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCAT is 0.08%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 66,514K shares. The put/call ratio of HCAT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 12,230K shares representing 17.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,437K shares , representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 3,731K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 54.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 16.45% over the last quarter.

PXSCX - Pax Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 2,750K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,750K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,110K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 13.34% over the last quarter.

