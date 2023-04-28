Keybanc Maintains Greatbatch (ITGR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Greatbatch (NYSE:ITGR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greatbatch is 88.48. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.94% from its latest reported closing price of 85.96.

The projected annual revenue for Greatbatch is 1,502MM, an increase of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greatbatch. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITGR is 0.23%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 42,767K shares. The put/call ratio of ITGR is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,562K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares, representing a decrease of 14.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 79.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,455K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,201K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,181K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 39.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 29.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,155K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Integer Holdings Background Information

eger Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company's brands.

