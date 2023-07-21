Keybanc Maintains Globant (GLOB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is 211.60. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from its latest reported closing price of 184.80.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 2,220MM, an increase of 19.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.42%, a decrease of 14.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 46,827K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,406K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares, representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 0.16% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,693K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares, representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,535K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,785K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,461K shares, representing a decrease of 93.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 53.51% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,408K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

