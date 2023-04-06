Keybanc Maintains Global-E Online (GLBE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global-E Online is $38.65. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.32% from its latest reported closing price of $29.43.

The projected annual revenue for Global-E Online is $583MM, an increase of 42.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SG Americas Securities holds 73K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 81.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 315.11% over the last quarter.

TGWRX - Transamerica Large Growth R holds 42K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Public Equity holds 75K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 81K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 27.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 3.97% over the last quarter.

SAGAX - Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund holds 280K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 11.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global-E Online. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBE is 0.88%, a decrease of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 114,410K shares. The put/call ratio of GLBE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Global E Online Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 440 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

