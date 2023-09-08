Keybanc Maintains G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.51% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for G-III Apparel Group is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.51% from its latest reported closing price of 23.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for G-III Apparel Group is 3,254MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in G-III Apparel Group. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIII is 0.15%, an increase of 29.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 46,704K shares. The put/call ratio of GIII is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 3,915K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,453K shares, representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 42.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,877K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,117K shares, representing a decrease of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,645K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 59.22% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 1,316K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 97.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 4,621.97% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,300K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 957.87% over the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III's substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III's owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.