Keybanc Maintains Five9 (FIVN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five9 is 87.36. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.62% from its latest reported closing price of 56.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Five9 is 919MM, an increase of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five9. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVN is 0.45%, a decrease of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 92,697K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVN is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,691K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,814K shares, representing a decrease of 30.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 34.68% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,558K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 2,495K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing an increase of 33.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 55.08% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,346K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 7.94% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,208K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares, representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVN by 47.23% over the last quarter.

Five9 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

See all Five9 regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.