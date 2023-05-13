Keybanc Maintains Entegris (ENTG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.13% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entegris is 101.17. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of 90.22.

The projected annual revenue for Entegris is 3,866MM, an increase of 8.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

Entegris Declares $0.10 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $90.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 1.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -12.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 958 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTG is 0.31%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 181,892K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTG is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,673K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,924K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 8,793K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares, representing an increase of 41.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 84.89% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 7,802K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,067K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,490K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,720K shares, representing a decrease of 29.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 34.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,843K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,148K shares, representing a decrease of 22.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 48.70% over the last quarter.

Entegris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

