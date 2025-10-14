Keybanc Maintains Enpro (NPO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Enpro (NYSE:NPO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enpro is $245.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $255.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.60% from its latest reported closing price of $226.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enpro is 1,205MM, an increase of 11.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enpro. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPO is 0.24%, an increase of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 29,462K shares. The put/call ratio of NPO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,402K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 7.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,253K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,066K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing an increase of 25.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 48.96% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 764K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares , representing a decrease of 23.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 755K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares , representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 22.56% over the last quarter.

