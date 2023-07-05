Keybanc Maintains EnPro Industries (NPO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.11% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for EnPro Industries is 134.98. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.11% from its latest reported closing price of 133.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EnPro Industries is 1,148MM, an increase of 3.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.39.

EnPro Industries Declares $0.29 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $133.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnPro Industries. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPO is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 25,116K shares. The put/call ratio of NPO is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,514K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,308K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 8.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,306K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 862K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 10.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 646K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPO by 11.22% over the last quarter.

EnPro Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EnPro Industries Inc. is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.