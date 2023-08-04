Keybanc Maintains Ecovyst (ECVT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecovyst is 15.56. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 50.73% from its latest reported closing price of 10.32.

The projected annual revenue for Ecovyst is 856MM, an increase of 12.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecovyst. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECVT is 0.25%, an increase of 15.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 107,527K shares. The put/call ratio of ECVT is 3.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shapiro Capital Management holds 5,470K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 30.46% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,467K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162K shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,144K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,184K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares, representing an increase of 30.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 30.66% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,157K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,943K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 28.44% over the last quarter.

Ecovyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

