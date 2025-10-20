Keybanc Maintains Dycom Industries (DY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dycom Industries is $309.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $298.96 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.80% from its latest reported closing price of $292.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dycom Industries is 4,571MM, a decrease of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.36, a decrease of 8.25% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dycom Industries. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 11.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY is 0.33%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 33,059K shares. The put/call ratio of DY is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peconic Partners holds 3,818K shares representing 13.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 3.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,714K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 51.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,095K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing a decrease of 35.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 1,010K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 10.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 891K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 45.00% over the last quarter.

