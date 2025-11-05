Keybanc Maintains DuPont de Nemours (DD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.28% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is $94.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 149.28% from its latest reported closing price of $37.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 15,148MM, an increase of 20.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,143 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.18%, an increase of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 356,775K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,121K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,879K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,783K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,286K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 8,349K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,111K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 1.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,313K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,103K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 14.01% over the last quarter.

