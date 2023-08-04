Keybanc Maintains Dropbox Inc - (DBX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Dropbox Inc - (NASDAQ:DBX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dropbox Inc - is 28.68. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from its latest reported closing price of 25.95.

The projected annual revenue for Dropbox Inc - is 2,481MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dropbox Inc -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBX is 0.29%, a decrease of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 266,210K shares. The put/call ratio of DBX is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 17,067K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,813K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 6.18% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 10,994K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,210K shares, representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,646K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,070K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 0.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,089K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 10.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,861K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares, representing an increase of 49.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 85.38% over the last quarter.

Dropbox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, the Company is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

