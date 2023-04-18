Keybanc Maintains DineEquity (DIN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DineEquity is $88.06. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.12% from its latest reported closing price of $66.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DineEquity is $829MM, a decrease of 8.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.11.

DineEquity Declares $0.51 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $66.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.35%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 16.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.70 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Investmark Advisory Group holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 269K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 191.68% over the last quarter.

DES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 53K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 23.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 16.27% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in DineEquity. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIN is 0.20%, a decrease of 40.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 18,378K shares. The put/call ratio of DIN is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Dine Brands Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,500 restaurants combined in 17 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

See all DineEquity regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.