Keybanc Maintains Coursera (COUR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Coursera (NYSE:COUR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coursera is 18.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from its latest reported closing price of 17.18.

The projected annual revenue for Coursera is 636MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coursera. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COUR is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 104,204K shares. The put/call ratio of COUR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 18,054K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,743K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 174.83% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 12,868K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 7,619K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,513K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 12.22% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,332K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,184K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,402K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Coursera Background Information



Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science,

