Keybanc Maintains Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.37% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is 65.99. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.37% from its latest reported closing price of 66.91.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is 642MM, an increase of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

Cogent Communications Holdings Declares $0.94 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.92 per share.

At the current share price of $66.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.62%, the lowest has been 2.94%, and the highest has been 7.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 17.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOI is 0.26%, an increase of 26.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 46,279K shares. The put/call ratio of CCOI is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,166K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 2,039K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,822K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,313K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,241K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Cogent Communications Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 209 markets across 47 countries.

