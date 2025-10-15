Keybanc Maintains CMS Energy (CMS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.06% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is $77.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.93 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.06% from its latest reported closing price of $74.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is 8,240MM, an increase of 2.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,563 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.28%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 369,985K shares. The put/call ratio of CMS is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,819K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,374K shares , representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 26.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,631K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,460K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,332K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,629K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 87.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,491K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,299K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,021K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 55.70% over the last quarter.

