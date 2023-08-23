Keybanc Maintains Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civitas Resources Inc is 85.17. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.89% from its latest reported closing price of 80.43.

The projected annual revenue for Civitas Resources Inc is 3,243MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.23.

Civitas Resources Inc Declares $0.50 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $80.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.70%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 21.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.45 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civitas Resources Inc. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 9.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVI is 0.37%, a decrease of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 91,496K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 16,481K shares representing 17.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 11,644K shares representing 12.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,781K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 12.67% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,889K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 9.48% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,791K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Civitas Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact.

