Keybanc Maintains Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic is 107.44. The forecasts range from a low of 79.08 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.09% from its latest reported closing price of 88.00.

The projected annual revenue for Cirrus Logic is 1,983MM, a decrease of 1.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRUS is 0.20%, an increase of 17.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 56,883K shares. The put/call ratio of CRUS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,891K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,079K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,700K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 1.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,671K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 0.19% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,486K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRUS by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Cirrus Logic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

