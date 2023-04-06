Keybanc Maintains Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $1,872.28. The forecasts range from a low of $1,565.50 to a high of $2,188.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.30% from its latest reported closing price of $1,697.42.

The projected annual revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $9,977MM, an increase of 15.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $43.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 69.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 37.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 22.88% over the last quarter.

PRCOX - T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 14.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 23.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1955 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMG is 0.40%, a decrease of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 32,226K shares. The put/call ratio of CMG is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Coloradoin 1993.

