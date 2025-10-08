Keybanc Maintains Certara (CERT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Certara (NasdaqGS:CERT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Certara is $14.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $12.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Certara is 464MM, an increase of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Certara. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERT is 0.11%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 158,929K shares. The put/call ratio of CERT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 13,533K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,289K shares , representing an increase of 31.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 61.56% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 7,889K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,502K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 38.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,571K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,764K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 6,115K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,672K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 39.94% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,686K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,241K shares , representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 23.16% over the last quarter.

