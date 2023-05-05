Keybanc Maintains Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Castle Biosciences is 45.52. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 106.80% from its latest reported closing price of 22.01.

The projected annual revenue for Castle Biosciences is 170MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castle Biosciences. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTL is 0.33%, a decrease of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 25,395K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTL is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,223K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 15.76% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,206K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,044K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 27.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 944K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 913K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 17,321.08% over the last quarter.

Castle Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq).Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona.

