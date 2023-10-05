Keybanc Maintains Bloom Energy Corp - (BE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Bloom Energy Corp - (NYSE:BE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy Corp - is 25.84. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 127.06% from its latest reported closing price of 11.38.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy Corp - is 1,529MM, an increase of 14.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy Corp -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.48% to 180,862K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 23,718K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,794K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 10.54% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 12,967K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,930K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 31.97% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,136K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,138K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 22.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,818K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 17.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,730K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Bloom Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

