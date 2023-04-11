Keybanc Maintains Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $32.92. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.04% from its latest reported closing price of $29.92.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is $5,080MM, an increase of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WQAUX - Westwood Quality AllCap Fund Ultra Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 47.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 128.97% over the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 73K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 22.39% over the last quarter.

WPVLX - Partners Value Fund - Investor Class holds 310K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 7,600K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,787K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 6.10% over the last quarter.

FNY - First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 57K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 45.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 288,303K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axalta Coating Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

