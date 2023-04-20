Keybanc Maintains Atlassian Corporation - (TEAM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Atlassian Corporation - (NASDAQ:TEAM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlassian Corporation - is $203.30. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.90% from its latest reported closing price of $162.77.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian Corporation - is $3,552MM, an increase of 11.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLYAX - American Beacon Bridgeway Large Cap Growth Fund A Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PCRSX - LargeCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 701K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 30.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Aquatic Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Russell Investments Group holds 131K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 87.92% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 569K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 36.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian Corporation -. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.41%, a decrease of 29.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.60% to 171,528K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Atlassian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

