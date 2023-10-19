Keybanc Maintains ATI (ATI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of ATI (NYSE:ATI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.67% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ATI is 51.64. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.67% from its latest reported closing price of 38.06.

The projected annual revenue for ATI is 4,178MM, an increase of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATI. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATI is 0.36%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 164,162K shares. The put/call ratio of ATI is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,203K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,375K shares, representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 19.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,011K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,428K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 3.75% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,969K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,175K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 6.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,034K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 4.22% over the last quarter.

ATI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATI is a $3 billion global manufacturer solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science; advanced, integrated process technologies; and relentlessly innovative people. They serve customers whose demanding applications need to fly higher, dig deeper, stand stronger, and last longer— anywhere on, above, or below the earth. They partner to create new specialty materials in forms that deliver ultimate performance and long-term value in applications like jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace components. They produce powders for forging and additive manufacturing; rolled materials, and finished components. Their specialty materials withstand extremes of temperature, stress and corrosion to improve and protect human lives every day.

