Keybanc Maintains Aspen Technology (AZPN) Overweight Recommendation

April 18, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.23% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aspen Technology is $231.83. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.23% from its latest reported closing price of $234.72.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Technology is $1,196MM, an increase of 36.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AZPN / Aspen Technology, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Values First Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 328K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 554K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 10.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Technology. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 74.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZPN is 0.08%, an increase of 404.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.38% to 896K shares. AZPN / Aspen Technology, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AZPN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aspen Technology Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen Technology, Inc. develops software for asset performance, monitoring management and optimization solutions.

Stocks mentioned

AZPN

