Keybanc Maintains Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Industrial Technologies is 167.62. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.63% from its latest reported closing price of 151.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Industrial Technologies is 4,251MM, a decrease of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Industrial Technologies. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIT is 0.36%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 44,619K shares. The put/call ratio of AIT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,812K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,711K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,194K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares, representing a decrease of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 5.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,192K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 6.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Applied Industrial Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Applied® leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.