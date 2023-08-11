News & Insights

Stocks
AIT

Keybanc Maintains Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Overweight Recommendation

August 11, 2023 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Industrial Technologies is 167.62. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.63% from its latest reported closing price of 151.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Industrial Technologies is 4,251MM, a decrease of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Industrial Technologies. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIT is 0.36%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 44,619K shares. AIT / Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AIT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIT / Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,812K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,711K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,194K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares, representing a decrease of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 5.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,192K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 6.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIT by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Applied Industrial Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Applied® leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.