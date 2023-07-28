Keybanc Maintains Appfolio Inc - (APPF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Appfolio Inc - (NASDAQ:APPF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.48% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Appfolio Inc - is 145.10. The forecasts range from a low of 118.17 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.48% from its latest reported closing price of 175.82.

The projected annual revenue for Appfolio Inc - is 579MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appfolio Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPF is 0.34%, an increase of 39.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 19,120K shares. The put/call ratio of APPF is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 2,709K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 1,667K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,639K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,552K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 1.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 576K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Appfolio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. ITs industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today its core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

