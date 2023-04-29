Keybanc Maintains Appfolio Inc - (APPF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Appfolio Inc - (NASDAQ:APPF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.17% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Appfolio Inc - is 117.04. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.17% from its latest reported closing price of 139.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Appfolio Inc - is 579MM, an increase of 15.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appfolio Inc -. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 10.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPF is 0.24%, a decrease of 42.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 18,763K shares. The put/call ratio of APPF is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 2,801K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares, representing a decrease of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,639K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing a decrease of 20.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 4.03% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,618K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares, representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 1,479K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 14.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 560K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Appfolio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. ITs industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today its core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

See all Appfolio Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.