Keybanc Maintains Angi Inc - (ANGI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Angi Inc - (NASDAQ:ANGI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Angi Inc - is 5.03. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 115.90% from its latest reported closing price of 2.33.

The projected annual revenue for Angi Inc - is 2,110MM, an increase of 23.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angi Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGI is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 63,424K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 9,364K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,652K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 30.67% over the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management holds 3,717K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,721K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 42.52% over the last quarter.

Westerly Capital Management holds 3,600K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares, representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,762K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,645K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 59.59% over the last quarter.

Angi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANGI Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices' platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. The company has established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie's List®, Handy and Fixd Repair - as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Its marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

