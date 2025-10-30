Keybanc Maintains Angi (ANGI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Angi (NasdaqGS:ANGI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.88% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Angi is $24.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 84.88% from its latest reported closing price of $13.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Angi is 2,439MM, an increase of 124.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angi. This is an increase of 263 owner(s) or 101.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGI is 0.06%, an increase of 75.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 519.75% to 54,652K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,515K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,068K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company.

LLPFX - Longleaf Partners Fund holds 1,807K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,483K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 97.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 4,267.04% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,480K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 87.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 564.07% over the last quarter.

