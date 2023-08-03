Keybanc Maintains Alight Inc. - (ALIT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Alight Inc. - (NYSE:ALIT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alight Inc. - is 14.21. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 66.17% from its latest reported closing price of 8.55.

The projected annual revenue for Alight Inc. - is 3,442MM, an increase of 3.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alight Inc. -. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 15.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALIT is 0.53%, an increase of 38.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 480,125K shares. The put/call ratio of ALIT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 52,477K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 33,084K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,244K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 18.40% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 31,272K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,573K shares, representing a decrease of 45.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 18.39% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 23,580K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,255K shares, representing a decrease of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 17,459K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,706K shares, representing an increase of 27.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALIT by 53.72% over the last quarter.

Alight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With an unwavering belief that a company's success starts with its people, Alight is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight's 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

