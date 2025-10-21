Keybanc Maintains Alcon (ALC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Alcon (NYSE:ALC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.37% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alcon is $107.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.40 to a high of $140.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.37% from its latest reported closing price of $75.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alcon is 10,105MM, an increase of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcon. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALC is 0.42%, an increase of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 305,711K shares. The put/call ratio of ALC is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 11,651K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,726K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 26.95% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,346K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 11,075K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,222K shares , representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 9,759K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,651K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 9,142K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,514K shares , representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 14.28% over the last quarter.

