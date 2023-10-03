Keybanc Maintains Albemarle (ALB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albemarle is 268.58. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $361.20. The average price target represents an increase of 65.37% from its latest reported closing price of 162.41.

The projected annual revenue for Albemarle is 10,248MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.21.

Albemarle Declares $0.40 Dividend

On July 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $162.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 3.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALB is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.69% to 112,842K shares. The put/call ratio of ALB is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 5,118K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares, representing an increase of 60.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 911.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,656K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,382K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares, representing an increase of 25.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 26.78% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,136K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 9.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,793K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Albemarle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albemarle Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. Albemarle Corporation actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, the company creates value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

