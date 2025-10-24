Keybanc Maintains Agree Realty (ADC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.07% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agree Realty is $83.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.07% from its latest reported closing price of $74.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agree Realty is 704MM, an increase of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agree Realty. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADC is 0.34%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 155,199K shares. The put/call ratio of ADC is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 12,391K shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,867K shares , representing an increase of 20.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 17.92% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,990K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 5.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,577K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 8.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,535K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,965K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares , representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 3.14% over the last quarter.

