Keybanc Maintains Agiliti (AGTI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agiliti is 20.11. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.08% from its latest reported closing price of 17.03.

The projected annual revenue for Agiliti is 1,204MM, an increase of 5.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agiliti. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGTI is 0.33%, a decrease of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 158,973K shares. The put/call ratio of AGTI is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas H Lee Partners holds 98,195K shares representing 73.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,907K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,837K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 88.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,396K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,578K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,017K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,383K shares, representing a decrease of 33.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 77.64% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 3,707K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,087K shares, representing a decrease of 37.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Agiliti Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. The company ensures healthcare providers have the critical medical equipment they need to care for patients—wherever and whenever it’s needed—with a service model that helps lower costs, reduce waste and maintain the highest quality standard of medical device management in the industry.

