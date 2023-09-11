Keybanc Maintains ABM Industries (ABM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.15% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ABM Industries is 57.80. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 47.15% from its latest reported closing price of 39.28.

The projected annual revenue for ABM Industries is 8,212MM, an increase of 2.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

ABM Industries Declares $0.22 Dividend

On September 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 5, 2023 will receive the payment on November 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $39.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABM Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABM is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 73,096K shares. The put/call ratio of ABM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,639K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,814K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 11.42% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,542K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 4.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,040K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,857K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 0.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,707K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 10.92% over the last quarter.

ABM Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ABM Industries Inc. is a facility management provider in the United States. ABM was founded in 1909 by Morris Rosenberg in San Francisco, California, as a single-person window washing business. As of 2013, the company has over 130,000 employees, over 350 offices, and various international locations.

