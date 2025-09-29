Keybanc Maintains AAR (AIR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of AAR (NYSE:AIR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.60% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for AAR is $84.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.11 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.60% from its latest reported closing price of $87.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AAR is 2,271MM, a decrease of 20.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAR. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.20%, an increase of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 45,391K shares. The put/call ratio of AIR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,117K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,555K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,496K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,209K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 14.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,101K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 12.10% over the last quarter.

