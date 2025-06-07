Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Zoom Communications (XTRA:5ZM) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Zoom Communications (XTRA:5ZM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.62% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zoom Communications is 80,50 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 56,92 € to a high of 104,70 €. The average price target represents an increase of 12.62% from its latest reported closing price of 71,48 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Communications is 5,243MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68, a decrease of 1.89% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Communications. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5ZM is 0.23%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 201,314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,453K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,398K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,406K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,539K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 78.76% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,422K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,386K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 5,786K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,477K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares , representing an increase of 64.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 149.10% over the last quarter.

