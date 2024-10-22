Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.77% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zeta Global Holdings is $31.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.77% from its latest reported closing price of $26.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zeta Global Holdings is 828MM, an increase of 0.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zeta Global Holdings. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 24.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZETA is 0.45%, an increase of 21.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.19% to 162,839K shares. The put/call ratio of ZETA is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gpi Capital holds 10,237K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,237K shares , representing a decrease of 58.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 5,702K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,228K shares , representing a decrease of 44.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 27.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,116K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares , representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 87.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,056K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares , representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 94.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,592K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares , representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Zeta Global Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the "ZMP") is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City.

