Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Xponential Fitness (XPOF) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Keybanc initiated coverage of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.80% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Xponential Fitness is $11.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 87.80% from its latest reported closing price of $5.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xponential Fitness is 400MM, an increase of 26.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xponential Fitness. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPOF is 0.22%, an increase of 122.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 28,766K shares. The put/call ratio of XPOF is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 6,034K shares representing 16.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232K shares , representing an increase of 46.43%.

MSD Partners holds 1,655K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,465K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 1,245K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,152K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares , representing a decrease of 22.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 41.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.