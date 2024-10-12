Keybanc Initiates Coverage of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.36% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for UnitedHealth Group is $636.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $573.69 to a high of $714.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.36% from its latest reported closing price of $598.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UnitedHealth Group is 386,764MM, an increase of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNH is 0.99%, an increase of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 939,690K shares. The put/call ratio of UNH is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,080K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,075K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,023K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,322K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,021K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,063K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,884K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,283K shares , representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 84.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,349K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,841K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 84.01% over the last quarter.

Unitedhealth Group Background Information



UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services.

