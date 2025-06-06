Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Twilio (WBAG:TWLO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Twilio (WBAG:TWLO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.97% Upside

As of April 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twilio is € 145,29/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 90,90 to a high of € 336,00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.97% from its latest reported closing price of € 106,86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio is 5,977MM, an increase of 30.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 10.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.24%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 133,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,570K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing an increase of 82.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 46.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,328K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,340K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 5.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,428K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 3,295K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 3,280K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,787K shares , representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 35.82% over the last quarter.

