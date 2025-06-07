Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Solventum (BMV:SOLV) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Solventum (BMV:SOLV) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 8,463K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 5,821K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares , representing an increase of 72.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 297.08% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 5,288K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,368K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 20.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,840K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 20.66% over the last quarter.

