Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Shake Shack (SHAK) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.77% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack is $111.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.77% from its latest reported closing price of $129.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack is 1,469MM, an increase of 14.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHAK is 0.21%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 49,839K shares. The put/call ratio of SHAK is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,620K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares , representing an increase of 52.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 78.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,474K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 27.34% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,619K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,450K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,270K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 93.46% over the last quarter.

Shake Shack Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

