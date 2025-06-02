Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Shake Shack (LSE:0L5R) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Shake Shack (LSE:0L5R) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L5R is 0.21%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 49,839K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,620K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares , representing an increase of 52.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5R by 78.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,474K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5R by 27.34% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,619K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5R by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,450K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5R by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,270K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5R by 93.46% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.