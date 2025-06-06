Keybanc Initiates Coverage of RingCentral (RNG) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.55% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for RingCentral is $32.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.55% from its latest reported closing price of $26.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RingCentral is 3,055MM, an increase of 25.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in RingCentral. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNG is 0.13%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 110,505K shares. The put/call ratio of RNG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,686K shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,663K shares , representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 7,536K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,027K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,514K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 85.12% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 4,354K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 17.27% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,104K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 39.58% over the last quarter.

RingCentral Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RingCentral, Inc. is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip® the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

