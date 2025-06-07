Keybanc Initiates Coverage of RingCentral (LSE:0V50) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of RingCentral (LSE:0V50) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.23% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for RingCentral is 32.29 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 24.02 GBX to a high of 46.83 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.23% from its latest reported closing price of 27.31 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for RingCentral is 2,777MM, an increase of 14.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in RingCentral. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0V50 is 0.13%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.66% to 110,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,686K shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,663K shares , representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V50 by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 7,536K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,027K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,514K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V50 by 85.12% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 4,354K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V50 by 17.27% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,104K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0V50 by 39.58% over the last quarter.

